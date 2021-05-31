No Big Deal, Just Brie Larson Crushing A One-Armed Pull-Up As She Preps For The Marvels

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The public is used to actors who play superheroes getting into awesome shape and showing off their massive muscles, both in the Marvel and DC universes. We can’t exactly miss the size of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam back muscles or Chris Hemsworth’s god-like biceps, but the super ladies don’t get as much credit for their physical prowesses. Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson is having none of that as she shows off a killer one armed pull-up while getting into shape for The Marvels.