Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Bloody Spider-Man Throwback For Tom Holland’s Birthday

As things officially stand in the MCU, Mysterio is dead, although many fans suspect that he managed to fake his demise, as he does so often in the comics. Either way, before Spider-Man: Far From Home was over, Mysterio left the Peter Parker two parting gifts: framing him for both his death and the Elemental attack on London, and revealing his secret identity to the world. Peter’s now in quite the pack going into Spider-Man: No Way Home, and if things weren’t bad enough already, he’ll also have to battle villains from other universes, like Electro and Doctor Octopus.