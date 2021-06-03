Why Star Wars' John Boyega Dropped Out Of Netflix Movie Rebel Ridge

Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier as his follow-up to 2018's Hold The Dark (also a Netflix release), Rebel Ridge is project that has been keeping plot details very hush-hush, but genre wise it is said to be a mix of thriller, action movie, and dark comedy, and thematically it is said to '[explore] systemic American injustices." The statement from Netflix says that the company is "[looking] forward to continuing [their] partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions," which presumably means that Boyega will remain a producer on the project following his departure. The production was originally planning to start principal photography last spring, but it had to be delayed due to the pandemic. According to the trade, the first day of production was on May 3. Saulnier's previous films include the thrillers Blue Ruin, and Green Room, and he also directed two episodes of True Detective Season 3.