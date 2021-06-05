In The Heights’ Anthony Ramos On Why Hamilton Fans Will Love The Movie Musical

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda became a megastar thanks to his Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, which is a worldwide sensation. The original cast also became stars, including John Laurens/ Phillip Schuyler actor Anthony Ramos. Ramos is starring as protagonist Usnavi in John M. Chu’s In the Heights, the anticipated film adaption of Miranda’s first musical. I recently had the privilege of speaking with Ramos, where he explained why Hamilton fans will love the upcoming movie.