Tiffany Haddish Will Play An Olympic Legend In New Biopic

Tiffany Haddish has become one of Hollywood’s go-to stars since making a huge splash in 2017’s Girls Trip. Since that time, Haddish has shown her range as an actress, in everything from prestige dramas to animated blockbusters. It appears the actress is ready to take another big step in her film career. Haddish is stepping in the footstep of an Olympic legend in a new biopic.
According to Variety, The Girls Trip star will play the late track and field star Florence Griffith Joyner, affectionately known to her fans as Flo-Jo. Along with starring in the biopic, Tiffany Haddish will produce the film through her company She Ready Productions. The Flo-Jo-centric film is more of a passion project than just a role for the actress-comedian. She named the late gold medal Olympian as one of her childhood idols.
Following the biopic’s announcement, Tiffany Haddish talked about her love for the late track and field star. She even expressed wanting to bring Florence Griffith Joyner’s story to a new generation. The Bad Trip star said about her hero:
I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told. My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.
The late Florence Griffith Joyner served as a game-changer in track and field. She popularized the sport of track and field through her record-breaking Olympic run. Griffith Joyner brought attention to the sport through her flashy personality and style. Her Olympic records from the 1988 Seoul Olympics haven’t been broken since they were set three decades ago. Unfortunately, the Olympic legend died in 1998 at age 38 from an epileptic seizure.
But Tiffany Haddish is set to keep Flo-Jo’s legacy alive. Compared to her previous roles, the comedic actress has thrown herself into doing Florence Griffith Joyner’s story justice. Haddish is currently being trained by Joyner’s widower and coach Al Joyner to prepare for the physically demanding role. Joyner is training the actress with the same methods as his late wife. In addition to training the actress, Joyner will serve as a producer and creative consultant on the upcoming biopic.
Game1 CEOs Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou will join Tiffany Haddish and Al Joyner as producers on the project. She Ready Productions’ Melanie Clark is also attached as a producer on the Flo-Jo biopic. Thunder Road Pictures’ Jonathan Fuhrman will serve as an executive producer with Game1 EVP of Production Therese Andrews will oversee the upcoming film.
But the celebration of Florence Griffith Joyner doesn’t just stop with just a biopic. Game1 and Tiffany Haddish are set to partner on some companion projects connected to the Olympic legend, including a documentary series and a Flo-Jo-centric podcast. Hopefully, with this news, Haddish will finally bring Flo-Jo the credit she deserves after securing her own legacy.