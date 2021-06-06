7 Spider-Man Characters Who Need To Appear In The Kraven The Hunter Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When I heard that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been cast in the title role of the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, I can honestly say (at risk of sounding like I’m setting up a lame MCU pun) that I didn’t see that coming. The news also inspired me to wonder who else from the pages of Marvel Comics or from previous Marvel movies the former Quicksilver actor could share the screen with when he plays the Russian-born hunter determined to nab the webslinger in his first live action film. There are actually several Spider-Man characters whom I would especially like to see make an appearance in the movie, including one comic book antagonist who really knows how to blend in.