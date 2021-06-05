6 Awesome Marvel Easter Eggs To Look For In Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus

Peggy Carter's Parking Spot

The story behind Avengers Campus is that the location used to be a Stark Industries complex that has been repurposed into a place for Earth's heroes to come together. However, there's evidence in the land that the location had another purpose once upon a time, as at least part of it was once used by the Strategic Scientific Reserve, the WWII era organization that was the precursor to S.H.I.E.L.D. Off in a corner near one of the entrances to the WEB Suppliers gift shop, you'll find a faded logo of the SSR, and that's not all.