X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult Shares Hilarious Throwback Set Photos For First Class’ Anniversary

Prior to the start of shared universes like the MCU and DCEU, Fox’s X-Men franchise was making money at the box office. The titular team of mutants are extremely popular heroes, including Nicholas Hoult’s Beast. While that franchise has ended, Hoult recently shared some A+ throwback from the set of X-Men: First Class.
Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men: First Class hit theaters back in 2011, and debuted a new cast playing younger versions of the iconic mutants. Hoult ended up playing Beast for four blockbusters, although now we can see his humble beginnings as the blue guy. Check it out below.
While Beast can be ferocious in battle, seeing these behind the scenes photos certainly stripes away that terrifying vision. Especially when Nicholas Hoult is posing with a set of blue furry legs. Let’s break down what we’re being shown in these awesome photos.
The above images come to us from Nicholas Hoult’s personal Instagram page. While tagging his location as Xavier’s School For The Gifted, Hoult celebrated a full ten years of mutant action by revealing some personal shots taken during X-Men: The First Class. And they’re equal parts funny and endearing.
As previously mentioned, you can see the first photo features Nicholas Hoult in full Beast makeup posing with some spare legs. The image might make Hoult look super flexible, but after scrolling you’ll find the actor posing with his character’s separated waist and legs. Ever wonder what Hank McCoy would look like as a mannequin? Look no further.
Another image that really sticks out shows the cast of X-Men: The First Class with their backs to the camera, embracing each other on the beach. It really shows how far the franchise ended up coming, including long runs for the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence. The two would work together for years to come, and even have a romantic connection off set.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for the X-Men on the big screen. Fox’s franchise has wrapped, and fans are eager to see the mutants finally join the MCU. But Kevin Feige has been keeping his cards close to the chest, so it’s currently unclear when the X-Men might finally have their big crossover moment.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th.