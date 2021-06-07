Ryan Reynolds Had The Best Response After Hugh Jackman Went Full Katniss Everdeen With Archery

Now by no realistic means does it seem like a possibility that The Hunger Games will crossover with the MCU. It’d be easier to cross the Fast Saga with the Jurassic World franchise than to make this dream happen. But now that Hugh Jackman’s name has been whispered in the same breath as Suzanne Collins’ bestselling YA dystopia franchise, you can bet that some eager exec is thinking of which role in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes would be the best fit for this Marvel franchise veteran.