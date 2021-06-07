Paul Walker’s Brother Cody On His Fast And Furious Legacy Continuing For F9

The Fast and Furious franchise has had a wild tenure in theaters, growing from a street racing movie to one of the most bankable action franchises in the industry. The property was shaken when star Paul Walker suddenly passed away in the midst of filming Furious 7, with Vin Diesel and company honoring the late actor while giving his character a happy ending. Now Cody Walker has spoken on how Fast continues to honor his late brother.
Paul Walker shockingly died in 2013, before wrapping photography for Furious 7. The movie was reworked to honor the late actor, with his brothers Cody and Caleb filming as stand-ins before visual effects. Cody was recently asked about the Fast and Furious franchise’s last installments, saying:
Vin and the whole family have done a really good job of tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would really get a kick out of where it’s gone, it’s gotten so crazy. It’s a wild, wild ride at this point. Paul was very much a purist, the real car guy.
Well, there you have it. It looks like Cody Walker approves of how the Fast and Furious franchise continues to honor Paul Walker through his signature character Brian. The character is still alive in-universe, and was given a happy ending and family with Jordanna Brewster’s Mia. And that tradition will continue with the upcoming blockbuster F9.
Cody Walker’s comments to TMZ are sure to delight the countless Fast and Furious fans out there who are still very much feeling the loss of Paul Walker. The cast and crew have all remained dedicated to continuing to honor the late actor’s legacy as the property continues, and it’s nice to hear that Walker’s family approves of said action.
Fast and Furious fans are excited to see Jordana Brewster’s character Mia return for F9, and back behind the wheel. This means that we should hopefully get an update on Brian’s life in retirement and fatherhood. So while Paul Walker’s absence will always be felt, it does feel like he’s still very much a part of the property.
Later in that same interview, Cody Walker went on to speak to the strong bond his brother Paul had with Vin Diesel. It’s likely for this reason that the late actor’s legacy is so consistently honored. In his words,
I couldn’t speculate what he’d think, I just know Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul’s legacy in mind. He’s always done a really nice job of paying tribute to this character. They worked together and were brothers for years.
Given how long Vin Diesel and Paul Walker worked with each other, it makes a great deal of sense that they developed a brotherly relationship. The first Fast and the Furious movie debuted back in 2001, so it was well over a decade of action and cars for Walker and Diesel. I guess Fast films really are all about family.
Unfortunately for fans, F9 was delayed a full year as a result of global health issues. Hopefully the wait will be worth it, as the trailers tease some insane action. The reviews are in, but it’ll soon be time for moviegoers to make their own judgement.
F9 will hit theaters on June 25th.