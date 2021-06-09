Batman Forever: 8 Behind The Scenes Facts About Joel Schumacher's First DC Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While it is not remembered as one of the most beloved live action Batman movies, I would say that Batman Forever is still one of the more fascinating films featuring the Dark Knight. This time, Val Kilmer stars as Bruce Wayne, torn between his attraction to the beautiful psychologist Dr. Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) and his devotion to protecting Gotham City, which is being threatened by the Riddler (Jim Carrey) and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones), as he takes in a recently orphaned gymnast named Dick Grayson (Chris O’Donnell), who also has heroic aspirations of his own.

There is an interesting story behind each person who was involved with the 1995 blockbuster, as the following behind the scenes facts will reveal, starting with a bluntly stated explanation for why Michael Keaton passed on wearing the cape and cowl a third time.