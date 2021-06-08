news

Is Deadpool 3 Finally In The Works? Ryan Reynolds Shares Teasy Photo That’ll Make Fans Happy

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2
It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. But a number of properties have brought something new to the table, becoming fan favorites in the process. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is certainly on that list, proving that R-rated entries from the genre could still be financially viable. Fans have been waiting for any news about Deadpool 3, and Reynolds’ latest easy photo should make fans very happy.

Deadpool 2 arrived in theaters back in 2018, and was another critical and box office success. But once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, Ryan Reynolds’ franchise future seemed unclear. Both Reynolds and Kevin Feige have been keeping their cards close to the chest, but the actor recently shared an image that’ll no doubt inspire a few fan theories. Check it out below.

Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post, with Deadpool's mask coming out of his bag

Well, hello gorgeous. While not a confirmation of anything like pre-production or filming for Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds teasing the fandom with the title character’s mask is sure to turn a few heads. Could Reynolds be moving forward with the threequel’s development process? We can only hope

The above image comes to us from Ryan Reynolds’ personal Instagram story, and features the Merc with the Mouth’s signature mask. The actor-producer is very popular on social media, often using his signature wit to spar with Hugh Jackman and hype up his various projects. Reynolds didn’t offer caption or context to the above shot, but it’s sure to inspire countless fan theories about the future of Deadpool.

There have been a ton of questions about the future of Deadpool since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. While it was previously revealed that Ryan Reynolds’ character would finally be joining the MCU, there hasn’t been much concrete information. Fans are perhaps most worried about Wade Wilson still being an R-rated character, and the challenges he might create when finally crossing over with folks like The Avengers.

It’s possible that this is simply an old photo, and Ryan Reynolds is trying to buoy anticipation for Deadpool fans as details of the threequel are worked out. The first two movies were produced in quick succession, so it’s definitely been strange to see Deadpool 3’s development come to a screeching halt. But Reynolds has seemingly been in contact with Kevin Feige and company, so hopefully some updates come sooner rather than later.

Given how much Deadpool has referenced other superheroes throughout his time on the big screen, it actually seems like it could be easy to finally have Ryan Reynolds’ character join the MCU. All he has to do is mention how weird it is that it’s taken this long, and poke fun at the proceedings that occurred IRL. We’ll just have to wait and see what Reynolds has up his sleeve.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

8 Best Battles Between Marvel Heroes (Yes, That Includes Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool)
