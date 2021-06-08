Is Deadpool 3 Finally In The Works? Ryan Reynolds Shares Teasy Photo That’ll Make Fans Happy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. But a number of properties have brought something new to the table, becoming fan favorites in the process. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is certainly on that list, proving that R-rated entries from the genre could still be financially viable. Fans have been waiting for any news about Deadpool 3, and Reynolds’ latest easy photo should make fans very happy.