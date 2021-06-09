Following Batgirl, It Looks Like DC Is Sending Another Movie To Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Since its inception and start with Man of Steel, the DC Extended Universe has consistently kept the moviegoing audience on their toes. Each new announcement from Warner Bros. breaks the internet, including the current plans for the Batgirl movie to find its home on HBO Max. And it turns out that DC is sending another hero to streaming: Blue Beetle.