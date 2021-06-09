Following Batgirl, It Looks Like DC Is Sending Another Movie To Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Since its inception and start with Man of Steel, the DC Extended Universe has consistently kept the moviegoing audience on their toes. Each new announcement from Warner Bros. breaks the internet, including the current plans for the Batgirl movie to find its home on HBO Max. And it turns out that DC is sending another hero to streaming: Blue Beetle.
Last year was an unprecedented one, which saw studios delay some movies a full year, while others were released via streaming services. Zack Snyder’s Justice League became an HBO Max exclusive, and now it seems the studio is once again putting stock in its streaming service. WB is reportedly bringing director Angel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle straight to homes.
This latest report comes to us from LA Times, and is sure to turn the heads of multiple film fans out there. Given the merger of Discover and WarnerMedia, moviegoers have a ton of questions about the DC Extended Universe. But it seems the studio is going to be releasing DC blockbusters to both theaters and streaming, with Batgirl and Blue Beetle being listed as mid-budget movies that will arrive via HBO Max. We'll just have to see if the studio officially confirms this news.
The DCEU has clearly found its streaming home on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The news about Blue Beetle’s future on HBO Max might signify a major shift in the greater superhero genre. Comic book movies are known for their outstanding box office performance, which is the very reason that so many shared universes were created over the past few years. As the MCU extends to streaming for TV shows, DC is developing superhero movies specifically for the small screen. Meanwhile, more expensive movies like Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam get the full theatrical treatment.
For those unfamiliar with Blue Beetle, he’s a DC hero that has had a long history in the comics. A few different characters have take on the mantle over the years, with the most popular being Latin teenager Jaime Reyes. Fusing with his ancient scarab gives Jaime an armored suit which offers fantastic abilities like flight, energy manipulation, and super strength. Blue Beetle has been adapted for various animated series before, as well as video games.
I’m particularly curious to see if/how Blue Beetle and Batgirl movies will affect the greater DC Extended Universe. Will these streaming heroes be kept on the small screen, or will they get a chance to crossover with other heroes in the future? In stark juxtaposition to the MCU, DC has shied away from crossovers in the past few years. Still, it would be awesome to see these two heroes interact with the likes of Batman and The Flash.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.