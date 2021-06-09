news

Why The Conjuring 3 Director Was Terrified To Get Behind The Camera

Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring 3
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The entertainment industry has been in the midst of a horror renaissance for a number of years now. Many of the modern classics have come out of Blumhouse, including James Wan’s original Conjuring movie. Since then it’s grown into a massive franchise, with the latest installment being The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Although director Michael Chaves recently explained why he was terrified to get behind the camera.

The Conjuring franchise was started by horror legend James Wan, who helmed the first two installment of the property and served as a producer for the spinoffs. Michael Chaves made his franchise debut in The Curse of la Llorona, before helming The Devil Made Me Do It. And Chaves described his nervousness ahead of filming by saying:

It was a mix of absolute thrill and absolute terror. I love this series, and I am a huge fan of James. I'm a huge fan of his movies beyond The Conjuring, and I love this franchise. So, coming into it, I took it as, honestly, one of the greatest compliments, the greatest honors, but, without a doubt, huge responsibility.

It sounds like The Conjuring franchise found the right person to helm The Devil Made Me Do It. Because not only did Michael Chaves understand the weight of the property, but he’s also a giant fan of James Wan’s filmmaking sensibility. He was certainly qualified to continue the story… it just took some nerve.

Michael Chaves’ comments to Comic Book highlights the immense pressure the filmmaker felt about directing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Said pressure came not only from the many fans of the franchise, but also from Chaves himself. After all, he had some major shoes to fill thanks to the acclaimed work of James Wan.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is available for a limited on HBO Max as well as theaters. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The concerns that Michael Chaves felt about The Conjuring 3 is likely shared by other horror directors. James Wan was also the original filmmaker behind Saw and Insidious, before eventually passing the torch over to another director. Wan has a unique sensibility and talent for scares, so it’s no doubt difficult to get to his level.

Ahead of its release, The Devil Made Me Do It was being billed as the final chapter in the main Conjuring franchise. But there are a number of spinoffs still presumably in development, including The Crooked Man and a sequel for The Nun. We’ll just have to wait and see what filmmaker are ultimately brought in to tell these scary stories.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is available in theaters and HBO Max now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Why The Conjuring 3 Removed A Demonic Side Character From Its Final Cut
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

HBO Head Honcho Clarifies What’s Going On With All The Game Of Thrones Spinoffs television 20h HBO Head Honcho Clarifies What’s Going On With All The Game Of Thrones Spinoffs Adrienne Jones
In The Heights’ Jon M. Chu Talks Possibility Of Directing A Hamilton Movie news 23h In The Heights’ Jon M. Chu Talks Possibility Of Directing A Hamilton Movie Corey Chichizola
Friends Reunion: How One Of The Special's Most Emotional Moments Was Nearly Ruined television 24h Friends Reunion: How One Of The Special's Most Emotional Moments Was Nearly Ruined Nick Venable

Trending Movies

Monster May 7, 2021 Monster Rating TBD
The Night House Aug 20, 2021 The Night House Rating TBD
The Protégé Aug 20, 2021 The Protégé Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Feb 11, 2022 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Arrow's John Diggle Will Play A Key Role In One Batwoman Character's Journey TBD Arrow's John Diggle Will Play A Key Role In One Batwoman Character's Journey Rating TBD
Batman Forever: 8 Behind The Scenes Facts About Joel Schumacher's First DC Movie TBD Batman Forever: 8 Behind The Scenes Facts About Joel Schumacher's First DC Movie Rating TBD
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Cancelled By NBC After Two Seasons, But There's Still Hope TBD Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Cancelled By NBC After Two Seasons, But There's Still Hope Rating TBD
No Big Deal, Just Brie Larson Freaking Out Visiting Disney’s Avengers Campus TBD No Big Deal, Just Brie Larson Freaking Out Visiting Disney’s Avengers Campus Rating TBD
That Bridgerton Line You Keep On Quoting? Not So Fast, Says Regé-Jean Page TBD That Bridgerton Line You Keep On Quoting? Not So Fast, Says Regé-Jean Page Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information