Why The Conjuring 3 Director Was Terrified To Get Behind The Camera

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The entertainment industry has been in the midst of a horror renaissance for a number of years now. Many of the modern classics have come out of Blumhouse, including James Wan’s original Conjuring movie. Since then it’s grown into a massive franchise, with the latest installment being The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Although director Michael Chaves recently explained why he was terrified to get behind the camera.