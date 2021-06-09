Jurassic World: Dominion Will Screen 5 Minutes Of IMAX Footage In Theaters, Here's What We Know

The five-minute preview of Dominion will also take audiences to Jurassic World’s chaotic present day, picking up with the events of Fallen Kingdom that had the dinos from Isla Nublar leaving the confines of the park and entering the world with the rest of humankind. We’ll leave the scene to your imagination for now, but it will definitely get you pumped for how Dominion is going to expand the action and dinosaur mayhem in a whole new way. Plus, it features some more of Michael Giacchino's spine-tingling score.