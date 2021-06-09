Jurassic World: Dominion Will Screen 5 Minutes Of IMAX Footage In Theaters, Here's What We Know

If everything for Jurassic World: Dominion went as originally planned, the Universal blockbuster would be hitting theaters this weekend. The return of the franchise has since been delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, but as we know… life finds a way. And fans of the franchise will soon get to see a first look at the third Jurassic World movie, but only if they buy an IMAX ticket for one of the biggest movies of this summer season.
With a year to go for Jurassic World: Dominion, Universal has announced that an exclusive five minutes of the film will be screened for those who catch the upcoming Fast and Furious movie, which will begin playing on June 25. The exclusive extended IMAX footage will even take audiences back to the Cretaceous period when dinos truly did rule the Earth. Check out the poster below:
The upcoming first look at Jurassic World: Dominion, which will not only wrap up the Jurassic World trilogy, but continue what began back in 1993 with the original Jurassic Park movie. It will be all about the terrifying yet beautiful creatures that inspired Dr. John Hammond to recreate. The footage will set up the incredible effects in play with the dinosaurs and give fans a peak at what to expect from the action.
The exclusive footage was crafted in celebration of moviegoers going back to theaters this summer after a year away during the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent months, big movies have returned to theaters across the globe proved to be events again – between Godzilla vs. Kong’s and A Quiet Place Part II’s success. Later this month, one of the most profitable franchises of all time, Fast and the Furious is returning to theaters and with it an exciting look at Jurassic World: Dominion.
The five minute footage opens on the narrative 65 million years before the events of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, taking audiences back to the moments when the mosquitos unknowingly harvested the DNA that would later be used to create the dangerous Jurassic theme parks. The preview will feature seven new species of dinosaurs including the Dreadnoughtus, the largest dinosaur recorded by paleontologists, said to be 85 feet long and weigh about 65 tons.
The five-minute preview of Dominion will also take audiences to Jurassic World’s chaotic present day, picking up with the events of Fallen Kingdom that had the dinos from Isla Nublar leaving the confines of the park and entering the world with the rest of humankind. We’ll leave the scene to your imagination for now, but it will definitely get you pumped for how Dominion is going to expand the action and dinosaur mayhem in a whole new way. Plus, it features some more of Michael Giacchino's spine-tingling score.
Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022, but until then you can plan to check out the first footage of the movie before F9 only in theaters on June 25. And check out the full lineup of upcoming movies coming to theaters and streaming with CinemaBlend's 2021 release schedule.