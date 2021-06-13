Rob Zombie's The Munsters Movie: Why I Actually Dig The Idea Of It

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It was in March of 2020 when rumors began to suggest that Rob Zombie, helmer of some of the weirdest horror movies in recent memory, was going to write and direct a movie based on The Munsters - the creepy and kooky 1960s sitcom not called The Addams Family. I bet you never expected that those rumors would one day be confirmed as the truth.

Well, to be perfectly honest, I had my doubts that a new interpretation of lab-created creature Herman, half-vampire Lily, and the rest of the beloved family of fright from the rock star-turned-filmmaker would actually happen. However, to be even more honest, the idea of Rob Zombie doing a Munsters movie actually makes a lot of sense to me and even excites me a bit. Now, at risk of sounding crazier than some of the characters other Rob Zombie movies, allow me to explain.