Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor Jokes About ‘Disturbing’ Time Acting With Yoda’s Puppet In Phantom Menace

Oftentimes when an actor in a major franchise is asked what it was like to work with another character, especially if they are green, they may not have an answer. These days, so many major productions about science fiction or fantasy worlds have the talent leave their surroundings and scene partners up to their own imaginations. But when it comes to the Star Wars movies, there’s a lot more practical movie magic at work. Ewan McGregor got to experience it firsthand when he first played Obi-Wan Kenobi in Episode I: The Phantom Menace opposite Yoda himself!