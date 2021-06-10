Taika Waititi Explains How Thor: Love And Thunder’s Humor Compares To Ragnarok’s

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Filmmaker Taika Waititi’s had an excellent last few years, including winning an Oscar for his work on Jojo Rabbit. But he became a household name largely due to his acclaimed work in Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi dove back into the MCU with Love and Thunder, and he recently explained how the humor in his two Thor projects compare.
Taika Waititi is a man known for his sense of humor, and he added a ton of comedy into the mix with Thor: Ragnarok. The filmmaker breathed new life into the franchise as a result, so moviegoers were delighted he’d be back for Love and Thunder. The multihyphenate talent recently spoke to where he went with comedy this time around, saying:
I think this might be funnier. Everything we did with Ragnarok, we’ve just multiplied it. Who knows if we do another one after this but I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it.
Bold words, sir. Given just how bonkers Thor: Ragnarok was, it’s hard to imagine Taika Waititi somehow making an even funnier movie with Love and Thunder. We’ll just have to patiently wait for the first footage to see what Waititi has in store for his sophomore outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Taika Waititi’s comments to the Sydney Morning Herald offer a brief, exciting glimpse into what he’s got in store for us with Thor: Love and Thunder. The highly anticipated sequel recently wrapped down under, with Waititi and company now moving into the post-production stage. This should allow him to go back and reflect on the various jokes made throughout the movie’s runtime.
Disney fans can re-watch Thor: Ragnarok and the larger Infinity Saga on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
It sounds like Taika Waititi threw everything and the kitchen sink into Thor: Love and Thunder, so there’s no telling what type of insanity will be included. He’s seemingly working with some thrilling narrative pieces, featuring an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy and Natalie Portman’s transformation into Mighty Thor.
Some of the jokes in Thor: Love and Thunder will be coming from Taika Waititi’s very own mouth, as he’ll once again be playing his signature MCU character Korg in the mysterious blockbuster. The hulking rock creature is a big softie under his hard exterior, and I’m eager to see how his continued friendship with Thor plays out. Let’s just hope that they don’t get trolled on Fornite before our eyes like in Avengers: Endgame.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.