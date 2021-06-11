Marvel's Kevin Feige Recalls Fans Calling Them Out Over How Loki's Story Ended In Infinity War

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the entertainment world. The pressure was on for The Russo Brothers to deliver with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and luckily they did just that. Although Kevin Feige recently recalled fans calling him out about how Loki’s story ended in the movies.
Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is perhaps the biggest villain of the entire MCU, appearing in six movies ahead of his series on Disney+. Fans were shocked to see him perish in the opening sequence of Avengers: Infinity War, although Loki did have a surprising return in the Time Heist of Endgame. Feige spoke to the fan reaction to these narrative choices, saying:
I think we did not know [how Loki would return] when we shot Infinity War. But I think we did know it when we shot Endgame, is my recollection of it. One of my favorite things coming out of Endgame was people saying that we forget to tie up the loose end of Loki. Loki just disappears and we forgot to mention what happens to him at the end of that movie. And, at that point, we did know that there was Disney+ coming and the show coming. It became very exciting to make people wait until we figured out what the show would be.
Well, can you blame us? Loki is one of the longest running characters in the MCU, so his somewhat ambiguous fate after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame understandably threw the fandom for a loop. Luckily we’re getting more of the God of Mischief in content coming straight to our homes.
Kevin Feige’s comments to GameSpot help to show what it’s really like within the hidden walls of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige is the architect of the entire MCU, so he’s likely used to fans giving them their two cents. That’s doubly true for giant blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Marvel fans can re-watch Tom Hiddleston’s time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
As Kevin Feige explained, even he and The Russo Brothers didn’t necessarily know about the Loki series when the character was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War. Tom Hiddleston himself has been open about what it was like shooting that scene, with Josh Brolin being a class act throughout. Luckily, it was not the end for the Thor villain.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Loki in the wake of his Disney+ series. Tom Hiddleston has explained that his story with Thor seemingly came to a close, but the Loki show is introducing some wild new concepts. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes down for the God of Mischief.
The MCU will return to theaters with Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.