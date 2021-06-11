Marvel's Kevin Feige Recalls Fans Calling Them Out Over How Loki's Story Ended In Infinity War

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the entertainment world. The pressure was on for The Russo Brothers to deliver with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and luckily they did just that. Although Kevin Feige recently recalled fans calling him out about how Loki’s story ended in the movies.