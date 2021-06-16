The Most Important Aspects Of Storytelling, According To Disney+ Launchpad Directors

It starts with you, right? If Ameena did not create that petition, people wouldn't know about it in the first place. So I think it really starts with you. If you care, people will care for you. If you take it out there, people will want to support you. And I feel like even though the burden is on us to take it out there, it's also on us to bring it out there and through Ameena, the audience will care because she cares so much. We will care and we'll get invested in her journey, and when she doesn't get the holiday, we feel sad for her, but when the Eid celebration happens in the end, we feel so happy for it. And that's the power of storytelling.