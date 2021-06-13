How Avengers Assemble’s Julie Nathanson Feels About The Black Widow Movie Introducing Yelena Belova

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We’ve been waiting a long time for Black Widow’s release, and that day is nearly upon us. Not only is Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff finally leading her own cinematic adventure, but she won’t be the only character carrying the Black Widow mantle in the story. Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova also earned that moniker, though the latter has the bonus having gone by Black Widow in the comics too. The character has also previously been voiced by Julie Nathanson in the animated series Avengers Assemble.