Looks Like Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Custody Case Isn't Over Just Yet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle reached a decision just a couple weeks ago following months in court, it’s not over yet. The decision fell in Brad Pitt’s favor, with the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor being given his 50/50 custody of the actors’ six children. And Jolie will fight back against the decision with an appeal set for next month.

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been permitted a hearing set for July 9, where her team and Brad Pitt’s attorneys will be given time to present their arguments to a three-justice panel regarding the custody of the former couple’s children, per Us Weekly. Jolie claimed back in March that her ex husband has a history of domestic violence against her and their kids.

During the recent custody battle, their eldest child, Maddox, even testified against Brad Pitt, reportedly sharing that he had planned to legally remove the Pitt portion of his last name. Despite two glaring aspects of the case that seemed to tip the scales in favor of Angelina Jolie, the judge ruled for the exes to share joint custody of Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Jolie is reportedly “bitterly disappointed” in the court decision and plans to “demonstrate clear, reversible, prejudicial legal error” on the part of Judge John Ouderkirk, whom she previously asked to be removed from their case since Brad Pitt’s representation had recently worked alongside the judge. An insider said that Jolie will “never forgive Brad” for the decision and will continue to push on with the case.

Brad Pitt on the other hand is allegedly “delighted” to get to share 50/50 custody with his ex-wife and is reportedly opening the door for Jolie to “be civil” with him. The report also states that Pitt is done letting Jolie call all the shots, hinting at neither party willing to back down at this point. Both Pitt and Jolie have spent in the neighborhood of $1 million each on their divorce proceedings, which initially began when they split in 2016.

The issue is clearly a complicated and personal matter, and we’ll likely never understand which is the best path for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s family from the outside looking in. One expert believes that their custody battles could theoretically rage on until 2026, when their youngest kids turn 18, since neither party can agree on a given court decision.

Outside of their custody battle, Angelina Jolie recently starred in drama Those Who Wish Me Dead and will soon debut her Marvel role in Eternals this fall. Brad Pitt recently filmed action movie Bullet Train and is set to star in Damien Chazelle’s next movie Babylon. Check out all the upcoming movies coming this year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.

