Looks Like Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Custody Case Isn't Over Just Yet

Brad Pitt on the other hand is allegedly “delighted” to get to share 50/50 custody with his ex-wife and is reportedly opening the door for Jolie to “be civil” with him. The report also states that Pitt is done letting Jolie call all the shots, hinting at neither party willing to back down at this point. Both Pitt and Jolie have spent in the neighborhood of $1 million each on their divorce proceedings, which initially began when they split in 2016.