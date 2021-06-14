Loki Writer Teases How Doctor Strange 2 Will Change The MCU Thanks To Sam Raimi

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a constantly growing place, and fans are thrilled to finally dive deep into Phase Four with the upcoming Black Widow movie. But there are also a number of highly anticipated blockbusters coming down the line, including Sam Raimi’s mysterious Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Loki writer-producer Michael Waldron co-wrote the script of the upcoming Strange sequel, and recently teased its potential to change the greater MCU.