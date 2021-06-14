news

Loki Writer Teases How Doctor Strange 2 Will Change The MCU Thanks To Sam Raimi

Doctor Strange in the Sanctum Santorum
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a constantly growing place, and fans are thrilled to finally dive deep into Phase Four with the upcoming Black Widow movie. But there are also a number of highly anticipated blockbusters coming down the line, including Sam Raimi’s mysterious Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Loki writer-producer Michael Waldron co-wrote the script of the upcoming Strange sequel, and recently teased its potential to change the greater MCU.

While Marvel fans waited for the franchise to return to theaters, the property began breaking new ground by expanding with TV shows on Disney+. What’s more, many of the writers involved in WandaVision and other shows got hired for movie gigs within the MCU. Michael Waldron is no exception, working on Loki before getting involved in Doctor Strange 2. Waldron was recently asked if the upcoming magical sequel was going to change the entire MCU as fans are assuming. He responded, saying:

Oh boy, You're right. I think that you don't bring Sam Raimi on to make a movie unless it's going to be a big movie.

How delightfully cryptic. The title of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to tease that the movie is dealing with some high concepts. And smart money says Sam Raimi was brought in for that very reason.

Michael Waldron’s comments to Collider might be vague, but they’re still going to help raise anticipation for Doctor Strange’s mysterious sequel. While MCU movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home have been the subject of countless rumors, Sam Raimi has seemingly run a tight ship as there have been no leaks. Instead, the cast and crew have been keeping their cards close to the chest.

As soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ title was revealed, it was clear that Benedict Cumberbatch’s return to the MCU was going to be a wild one. And given Sam Raimi’s history with the horror genre, he seems like an A+ choice. Additionally, WandaVision helped to further raise the stakes of the upcoming blockbuster.

In the finale of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff finally transformed into the Scarlet Witch. While this has presumably made her far more powerful, Agatha Harkness warned that she was stronger than the Sorcerer Supreme and destined to destroy the world. This will likely be at least part of the conflict for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Does Doctor Strange 2 Actually Have Ties To Disney+'s Loki? Here's What The Writer Says
