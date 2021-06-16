Yes, Sony Is Still Trolling Us Over Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
While Marvel comics tells the story of countless heroes, Spider-Man has always been a fan favorite. As such, he’s been adapted for film a variety of times including Tom Holland’s current run. Fans are eager for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to finally arrive, and Sony is still trolling us all about it.
Anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home began building immediately after Far From Home arrived in theaters and provided a ton of huge twists for the title character. There have been countless rumors about the upcoming threequel, which is partly why the fandom is so thirsty for the first footage. Sony has been poking fun at this on social media, continuing this trend with a post seen below.
How rude. It looks like the studios are continuing to tease the rabid fanbase about Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer. Considering that the blockbuster is set to arrive in theaters this Holiday season, it seems like only a matter of time before marketing is kicked off with the first trailer. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer.
The above image comes to us from the official Instagram of Sony India. In it Spider-Man: No Way Home’s subtitle is spelled out through emojis, no doubt teasing the highly anticipated first trailer. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly when this first footage debuts, likely breaking the internet in the process.
Of course, this isn’t the only time that the powers that be have trolled Spider-Man audiences about the awaited trailer for No Way Home. The franchise’s official Twitter has posted memes poking fun at the trailer anticipation. Additionally, Tom Holland himself has also been teasing the trailer, although there’s been no official footage from the studio.
Excitement over Spider-Man: No Way Home has been steadily building, and there are a ton of theories about what the blockbuster might contain. The most popular is that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return as their own version of Spider-Man, as the MCU opens up the multiverse. While both Garfield and Tom Holland have denied this rumor, it hasn’t lost any popularity-- especially since Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are expected to reprise their roles from the previous Spidey franchises.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.