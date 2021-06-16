Yes, Sony Is Still Trolling Us Over Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While Marvel comics tells the story of countless heroes, Spider-Man has always been a fan favorite. As such, he’s been adapted for film a variety of times including Tom Holland’s current run. Fans are eager for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to finally arrive, and Sony is still trolling us all about it.