After Struggling Early In His Career, Tyler Perry Talks Dreams And Waiting 26 Years To Get New Netflix Film Made

About 26 years ago, I was struggling and not sure if I would be able to break into the entertainment business. I had managed to sneak into (cause I was broke) a play called Seven Guitars, and I got a chance to speak with the great August Wilson at an after party. I didn’t know how he would receive me because the kind of plays I was doing weren't Broadway, but he was so kind, encouraging, and inspiring that I went home and wrote my very first screenplay. I called it A Jazzman’s Blues. I imagined playing a role along with Will Smith, Halle Berry, Sir Ben Kingsley, Cicely Tyson and Diana Ross, with Debbie Allen doing the choreography. Well, after waiting 26 years and realizing that we’ve all aged out of the characters (since they range from 17 to 45) I had to find new talent. And the cast I found is exceptional. The performances they put down gave me chills in every scene (but more about them soon). And I did manage to get Debbie Allen, who was phenomenal. These dance numbers are incredible! Anyway, last night we shot the final scene of Jazzman, and I must say, I have never been happier filming anything in my life.