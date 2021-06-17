Downton Abbey 2 Has Kicked Off Production With First Set Photo And I Spy Branson

Now that we’ve spotted some of the cast returning for Downton Abbey 2, it can be hoped that the next piece of excitement to come from the set will be an official look at some of the new players added to the cast. With Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Laura Haddock already announced as the fresh faces that will be visiting Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and the rest of the series’ principal cast, that is where the true mystery lies. Well, that, and in the continued question of how Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess will cut down her competition in this next adventure.