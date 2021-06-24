In The Heights: 15 So You Think You Can Dance Dancers Who Appeared In The Movie

Ashlé Dawson (Season 1): This contemporary and jazz dancer competed on the very first season of So You Think You Can Dance, placing fourth overall.

Travis Wall (Season 2): After coming in second in Season 2 of SYTYCD, contemporary dancer Wall became perhaps the series’ most celebrated choreographer. He’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography on the show every year from 2011-2020, winning in 2015 and 2017.

Chris Jarosz (Season 4): Thanks to some behind-the-scenes photos on Jourdan Epstein’s Instagram, as shown above, we can see that Jarosz — who made it to the Top 16 in Season 4 of SYTYCD — was one of many from the show to dance in the “Paciencia Y Fe” number.

Billy Bell (Season 7): Bell placed sixth on Season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance. He and the rest of the Top 11 from his season danced a Christopher Scott hip-hop routine in the season finale.