Milla Jovovich Shares Thoughts On Possibly Returning To The Resident Evil Franchise

We don’t have too many details about the upcoming series, so it’s not clear if, or how, Alice might fit into the picture. We do know that the Resident Evil Netflix adaptation will feature two separate timelines, one of which follows teenage twins Jade and Billie Wesker through a pre-zombie apocalypse journey in Raccoon City. The second timeline will take place 16 years into the future and focus on a now-adult Jade. Whether or not Milla Jovovich’s Alice would fit into that second timeline remains to be seen, but the important part is that it’s not out of the realm of possibility.