Looks Like Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is Heading Into Reshoots

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Batman is easily one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and fans have been clamoring to see more of it since that first trailer debuted last year. While there’s no telling when new footage might arrive, we do know the Robert Pattinson-led film is in the midst of post-production. Director and co-writer Matt Reeves took to social media back in March to confirm that the film had completed principal photography. Now, it looks like cameras are rolling on the DC film once again due to reshoots.