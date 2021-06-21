Looks Like Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is Heading Into Reshoots

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Batman is easily one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and fans have been clamoring to see more of it since that first trailer debuted last year. While there’s no telling when new footage might arrive, we do know the Robert Pattinson-led film is in the midst of post-production. Director and co-writer Matt Reeves took to social media back in March to confirm that the film had completed principal photography. Now, it looks like cameras are rolling on the DC film once again due to reshoots.
It would seem that production on Warner Bros.' The Batman is headed to Glasgow for further filming. A source also alleged to The Daily Record that Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell (who plays the role of Oswald Cobblepot) will be present to shoot their final scenes next month. This isn’t the first time the film has taken up residence in Glasgow, as production previously occurred there in February 2020. Some may remember that this leg of the shoot marked the first time fans got an on-set glimpse of the Batsuit, which received mixed reception at the time.
Now, when some people hear the word “reshoots,” they’re likely to become somewhat anxious, wondering what that means in regards to the quality of the film. Additional photography isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though, since creatives sometimes like to re-execute scenes or add a new detail or two. This is a common practice among major studios, as Marvel Studios even has reshoots built into the production schedules of its movies.
The Batman has had quite a wild production ride since the shoot first began back in January 2020. Filming was ultimately halted that March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. And although things would begin to ramp back up by that September, the production was ultimately shut down again when Robert Pattinson contracted COVID. Sometime later, Pattinson’s stunt double would also test positive for the virus.
Matt Reeves remained optimistic about the status of The Batman while filming was at a standstill, though. The director viewed the downtime as an opportunity to look over his work and consider what he had on his hands at that time.
Most people who have seen the footage from The Batman would agree that the director and his collaborators have some sweet-looking material in their possession. The movie, which follows a Year Two Dark Knight, is set to introduce a Gotham City unlike any audiences have seen on screen before. And this new mythos will only expand in the GCPD-centric TV spinoff series headed to HBO Max.
If there’s anything that’s beyond clear about The Batman right now, it’s that Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves and their collaborators have really put in the work. It’ll be exciting to finally see the fruits of their labor when the movie arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.