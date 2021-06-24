Luca: 5 Disney & Pixar Easter Eggs And References In The Movie

The following contains some spoilers for Pixar's Luca.

Over the weekend the newest Pixar movie, Luca, arrived and if there's a silver lining to the fact that the movie was released on Disney+ rather than in theaters, it's the fact that Pixar fans can indulge in their favorite Pixar pastime (after watching the movie, of course) which is hunting for Pixar easter eggs. There are always a bunch of fun easter eggs, to be found in Pixar films, and since we have the ability to take the movie frame-by-frame from the beginning, those easter eggs aren't going to stay hidden for too long.