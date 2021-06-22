The Rocketeer: What If Cliff Secord Never Stumbled Upon Howard Hughes’ Jetpack Prototype?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

30 years ago, Walt Disney Pictures released The Rocketeer onto an unsuspecting public. Hoping for the next Batman, a crowded summer dashed the hopes that the studio had of Cliff Secord’s adventures turning into the next consistently bankable franchise. Though in that failure, something greater resulted: a cult classic that still to this day brings a smile to many a person’s face. Fate’s funny like that, and the world within the movie we’re here to celebrate is another case where asking “what if” is even more dangerous than what already happened.