The Suicide Squad Fans Have Some Thoughts After Finding A Crazy New Trailer On YouTube

Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, and David Dastmalchian walk into a club in The Suicide Squad.
Who doesn’t love the smell of a new trailer in the morning? It smells like...anticipation, doesn’t it? Comic movie loyalists know that feeling quite well this morning as, out of the blue, a new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad appeared on YouTube. Dishing out some crazy new plot points and insane action, it’s a brand new look at Gunn’s R-rated madness, and fans definitely have some thoughts on what they’ve seen.

The tricky thing about The Suicide Squad’s latest trailer is that it’s been unveiled not as a stationary video you can search, but as a random YouTube ad. So you can’t find this video through a simple direct search. At least, it’s not available that way just yet. But if you’re lucky, and the algorithm is with you, you can see one of the movie’s stars, Flula Borg, introducing you to this brand new reel of footage. And so far, the hunt, and its results, have been making the morning of DC fans far and wide.

The Suicide Squad smashes into theaters, and HBO Max, on August 6th. We wish you all the best of luck in finding this buried internet treasure, or having the patience to wait until this new trailer is released into the wild. But in the meantime, the 2021 release schedule will help pass the time; and don’t forget that if you’re not an ad-free subscriber to HBO Max, you won’t get to see The Suicide Squad in the comfort of your own home.

The Suicide Squad Actor Shares What It Was Like To Be One Of The First People To See James Gunn's Movie
