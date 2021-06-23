Black Widow Isn’t Out Yet, And I’m Already Exhausted By Marvel’s 2021 Slate

Everyone has their own opinion on WandaVision, but for me, I was absolutely hooked and it is one of my favorite Marvel projects. Every single week, I (and many people I know who don’t write about media for a living) would wake up early and watch it the day it came out, and we’d get into heated conversations about what was going on, or just to rave about that week’s episode. But at its core, the fandom did have higher expectations for WandaVision than it actually was. Doctor Strange didn’t show up and no Multiverse of Madness or X-Men universe was opened up despite some winks and nods. The fandom went on full blast at the top of the year, with expectations through the roof.