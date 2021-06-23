Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals He Wants To Be A Rom-Com Leading Man And Yes, Please

I hope Yahya Abdul-Mateen II gets his rom-com. And he's not the only one who wants in on this kind of movie, as Star Wars’ John Boyega also shared his interest in the genre before. Even though romance movies are not given a lot of ‘high’ status today, there are truly some incredible movies from the genre that will never be forgotten and are often on people’s most watched and favorite movies. They are comfort movies and ones film fans love to go back to over and over. We’d love to see the actor’s more sensitive side, especially after taking on so many huge movies.