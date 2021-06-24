Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals He Came Up With Hamilton And In The Heights Finales In The Very Same Way

That's because Lin-Manuel Miranda says that he created the finale of both shows, Hamilton and In the Heights, in pretty much the exact same way. In both cases he still didn't have an ending to the show on the last day of workshops, but then woke up early that morning with an idea. In the case of In the Heights, Miranda reveals on Twitter that he ultimately wanted to hear a solo from Janet Dacal, who was playing Carla, after having played every other female character through the early life of the show. Miranda says putting the final piece together he cried quite a bit.