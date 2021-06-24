Creed 3’s Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Catching Flack From Nicki Minaj Over His Brand New Rum Brand

As she shared, Nicki Minaj didn’t believe the Black Panther star intentionally hurt Caribbean people with the rum line, but she felt it was important to share the importance and why people were getting upset. Back in the 1800s, the celebration had roots in landowners gathering and imitating their slaves working in the sugarcanes. Once the slaves were freed, they started celebrating J'Ouvert, and there were fears of his brand commercializing the term away from its initial meaning and culturally appropriating it.