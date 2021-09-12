Upcoming Chris Pine Movies: What's Ahead For The Wonder Woman Star

Though he hasn't quite crept his way into A-list status, Chris Pine has certainly proven his talents many times over. The charismatic, compelling actor has showcased his star power in the Star Trek franchise, Wonder Woman, Hell or High Water, Unstoppable, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Outlaw King, and several other titles. And he's got a number of intriguing movies on the docket, including (but not limited to) Dungeons & Dragons, a Walter Cronkite biopic, and a potential Star Trek 4, which should hopefully continue to rise his star power. If you love Chris Pine, here are the movies that you should look out for in the near future.

Violence Of Action - December 10, 2021 (Post-Production)

The new movie from Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh, Violence of Action follows James Harper (Chris Pine), a disgruntled man, who after being discharged from the Green Berets, takes part in a paramilitary organization in order to support his family — notably in the only way he knows how. But as Deadline reports, when Harper travels to Berlin with his elite team of black ops, their mission to investigate a mysterious threat takes a dark turn when Harper finds himself alone and hunted across Europe. Now, this outcast must do whatever it takes to stay alive in order to make it back home and figure out what the hell just happened, and who betrayed him.

Admittedly, the plot synopsis for Violence of Action does sound a bit familiar, as far as action-thrillers go. Nevertheless, Chris Pine's magnetic screen presence can go a long way towards selling a movie, and that shouldn't be an exception here. Whether the movie matches his past triumphs remains to be seen. Violence of Action will drop on December 10, 2021.

Don’t Worry Darling - TBA 2022 (Post-Production)

Following the exceptional critical success of Booksmart, her feature directorial debut, Olivia Wilde was among the most in-demand new filmmakers in Hollywood. For her much-anticipated sophomore feature, the actress-turned-director opted to make the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, a '50s period piece with a murder's row of heavy-hitters, including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Chris Pine, and Wilde herself. Centered around an unhappy housewife (Pugh) who discovers a disturbing truth, while her husband hides a dark secret, Don't Worry Darling should prove to be a twisted, unsettling delight, and we'll have to wait to see what unfurls when the movie nears closer to its release date.

At the moment, Don't Worry Darling doesn't have an official premiere date, though it's rumored to arrive in 2022. There's a chance that the movie will squeeze its way into the 2021 line-up, but that's looking unlikely as we enter the jam-packed fall movie season. Nevertheless, while we're still learning more details about the upcoming movie, we should expect more information to arrive soon enough.

Dungeons & Dragons - March 3, 2023 (Post-Production)

Soon, there will be dragons. On March 3rd, 2023, a whopping 23 years after 2000's disastrous attempt at turning the popular role-playing game into a major blockbuster, writers-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night) will give the property another spin of the dice with a Dungeons and Dragons movie. Will it fare better? Only time will tell there, but this reboot has a lot going for it. Namely, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez will take on the lead roles, while Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis will round out the supporting cast.

Details remain limited regarding this upcoming blockbuster, but it's reportedly going to be a mix of fantasy and fun, with comedic elements highlighting the action and lore. Will the combination work? We'll see. But Pine is certainly adept in the action and comedy departments, and he's able to sell far-out concepts with ease. Thus, he seems like an ideal fit for this property, but of course, it's ultimately up to the titular firebreathers to bring this potential film franchise to life.

All The Old Knives - TBA (Post-Production)

Based on the acclaimed novel by Olen Steinhauer, who also adapted the screenplay, All the Old Knives follows two ex-lovers — one a CIA spy, the other an ex-spy — who meet over dinner at a Vienna station to reminiscence about old time. Over the course of their meal, their conversation moves towards the disastrous hijacking of Royal Jordanian Flight 127 — a failure that resulted in the deaths of everyone on-board, and one that continues to haunt the CIA to this day. It's the hope of Henry (Chris Pine) that he can finally find some much-needed closure for this grave tragedy. But as the former couple continues their escapade, it's clear that one of them isn't going to live to see another day (via Deadline).

Also starring Thandie Newton, All the Old Knives sounds less like Mr. & Mrs. Smith and more refined and character-focused. Nevertheless, this spy thriller should have thrills (and kills) along the way. Directed by Janus Meta (ZeroZeroZero), this Amazon feature is expected to come out sometime next year.

Newsflash - TBA (Pre-Production)

There are few newscasters who have garnered the level of respect and admiration that Walter Cronkite accrued throughout his prestigious career. It's hard to think of an actor who could capture his command on the tube and the interest of the American public at large. Nevertheless, Chris Pine is an interesting choice. While he doesn't look too much like the late TV personality, the actor is undeniably magnetic and present, capable of commanding your attention with a steely gaze and a few choice words. Perhaps that's the reason why the actor was cast to play Cronkite in Newsflash, the long-in-the-works biopic centered around Cronkite's coverage of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, and the day he became the most trusted news anchor in America.

As Deadline notes, Newsflash has faced several false starts throughout its troubled production. Presently, though, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) is attached to direct, with Mark Ruffalo signed on to play Don Hewitt, Walter Cronkite's producer. Development remains fluid, but it's expected to start shooting sometime in the next year.

Star Trek 4? - June 9th, 2023 (Announced)

Will we ever get the long-promised fourth Star Trek movie? At this point, it's anyone's guess. Paramount seemed keen on trying to make it happen, resulting in a rotating door filled with potential directors, including S.J. Clarkson, Noah Hawley, and Quentin Tarantino. Alas, it's been years and the space-based sequel hasn't seen any major developments.

The last updates came earlier this year when it was announced that Star Trek 4 would arrive on June 9th, 2023, with WandaVision's Matt Shakman signed on to direct. Back in March, Star Trek: Discovery's Kalinda Vazquez penned a screenplay, however the update from Deadline in July 2021 stated that Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson (Captain Marvel) will write the script. So it's been an evolving situation. You'd be forgiven if you can't keep track of everything that has happened with this would-be sequel. But if a fourth film is made, Chris Pine will reprise his role as Captain James T. Kirk, along with several other cast members from the most recent films. For now, though, chalk this one up as a "maybe."

Recent Chris Pine Projects

Last year, Chris Pine reprised his role as Steve Trevor (well... sorta) in Wonder Woman 1984, which premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day 2020. While the superhero sequel proved to be more divisive than anticipated, the actor's performance was ultimately praised, despite some of the... weirdness surrounding Steve's return to our lead crimefighter's life. Additionally, Pine provided a cameo in Quibi's star-studded Home Movie: The Princess Bride as Westley. Additionally, the actor did voice work in Robot Chicken and American Dad. Prior to that, furthermore, Pine was at the forefront of TNT's I Am the Night, which is considered one of his best performances yet. Certainly, we should expect more great things in the actor's future.

