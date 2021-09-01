John Cena's Vacation Friends Has Crossed A Huge Hulu Milestone, And There's More Good News

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you know what you’re doing, you can make history in a short window of opportunity. Hulu’s new film Vacation Friends did just that this past weekend weekend, as it’s currently the most watched original movie on the platform over the span of three days. But that’s not the only bit of good news, as the John Cena and Lil’ Rel Howery-led hit has now been greenlit for a sequel!

With Deadline announcing Vacation Friends’ big milestone, it seems like a good time to get a follow-up in the works. So the announcement of Honeymoon Friends shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, nor should the return of all four of the film’s stars. That means that Cena and Howery will be on deck, as well as Insecure’s Yvonne Orji and Palm Springs’ Meredith Hagner, no matter where the next adventure may take them. And with their Vacation Friends director Clay Tarver rounding out the team as the writer-director on the sequel, the formula seems set to deliver another Hulu hit in the making.

Vacation Friends is a success story that should be music to Disney and its 20th Century Studios brand. With the announcement at last year’s Disney Investors Day slating original films from that label and Searchlight Pictures as potential Hulu originals, that decision has started to pay off yet again. Just as Nomadland was allowed to reach audiences with its day and date theatrical/streaming release, Hulu has now delivered a direct hit from 20th Century Studios into subscribers' homes.

As if that wasn’t good enough news on the Lil’ Rel Howery front, the comedian has also been making the rounds on the theatrical circuit for 20th Century Studios. Playing Free Guy’s Buddy to Ryan Reynolds’ Guy, Howery has also been riding the wave of positivity that’s seen the theatrically exclusive release of that film making news. Coincidentally, Free Guy is also on the docket for a sequel over at 20th Century Studios, as confirmed by Ryan Reynolds himself.

Though don’t count John Cena out of the fun, as his debut as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad will be followed up by the HBO Max spinoff series for that very character. DC FanDome is set to debut further details on that project, with October 16 marking the day fans can dig deeper into that psychotic patriot’s psyche. To think, between Vacation Friends and The Suicide Squad, the bar for Cena insanity has been raised quite high for the future.

Unfortunately, there’s no clue as to when Honeymoon Friends will be going into production or when to expect its release. However, that just means there’s more time for people to catch up with the madness that is Vacation Friends, as it’s currently available to stream on Hulu. If you’re not a subscriber and want to dive into this comedic sleeper hit yourself, check out The Disney Bundle; which grants you access to this platform, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+, for one convenient rate!