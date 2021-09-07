How Matrix Fans Can Start Seeing Exclusive The Matrix: Resurrections Footage Right Now

The long road to the release of The Matrix: Resurrections began in Las Vegas, when Warner Bros. teased the first trailer for Lana Wachowski’s highly anticipated Matrix sequel, the fourth in the series. Well, the trailer is getting closer to being released -- just a few more tweaks by the machines before they can show you what’s to come. In the meantime, WB has unveiled the first official teaser poster for The Matrix: Resurrections, as well as information about an interactive site that will allow users to start unlocking exclusive footage from the upcoming film.

The new Website WhatIsTheMatrix is now live, so click on those words to access it. Created on behalf of The Matrix: Resurrections, the site offers visitors a choice of “taking” a blue or red pill, similar to the decision Neo (Keanu Reeves) had to make in the original film, The Matrix. Depending on the choice made by the user, the site will offer a first-of-its-kind film tease experience, as the site will render one of over 180,000 unique teaser videos possible. The video that you get will be based on the pill chosen, as well as the time of day. That’s a TON of teaser footage, and it’s especially unique because each teaser video includes footage from the film and narration from the movie’s cast.

That’s exactly what it is for now, though. A tease, at least until the real footage gets here. While I totally understand it’s not what you are waiting for, I did record a reaction video to the trailer that Warner Bros. showed us at CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas, so if you want to hear a thorough breakdown of what was screened, watch this.

The main reason that fans seem to be very excited for The Matrix: Resurrections is because original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith have returned to the fold for a continuation of the story, instead of a reboot (which would have been tragic). That doesn’t mean we won’t miss vital cast members Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, especially because the Agents who are employed by The Matrix will be returning, with Daniel Bernhardt playing a character named Agent Johnson. Oh, and The Merovingian also is set to return, once again played by Lambert Wilson.

What do you think of this first poster? And do you plan to head over to the new Website and try your luck and unearthing some very cool exclusive footage from The Matrix: Resurrections? Getting Lana Wachowski back into the director’s chair for this continuation gives all of us hope that she will be able to match the revolutionary vision of the trilogy (yes, I’m including all three Matrix movies). And I’m most curious to see if this will be a one-off story, or the continuation of a longer narrative arc that could be continued in even more Matrix movies.

But first, The Matrix: Resurrections, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max beginning on December 22. Fitting to have a Christmas release for a movie that sequelizes a Messiah story!