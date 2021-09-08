Hugh Jackman Thanks Fans For Support Following His Father’s Death

Over the weekend Hugh Jackman announced that his father Chris had passed away. While it has almost certainly been a tough time for him, Jackman's original post was filled with love rather than sorrow. And there has been an outpouring of support from friends and fans alike. Now Hugh Jackman is toasting his father, as well as everybody who has sent their well wishes. Quite literally.

In a video on social media, Hugh Jackman has made what looks to be a classic vodka martini, and he toasts his father. The text of the video thanks everybody who has offered words of support and encouragement. Check out the video below.

Losing somebody is tough but it probably helps a little when you have thousands of fans showing you support. Some of the people with words of condolence knew Hugh Jackman's father, most almost certainly did not, but either way it's just nice to hear it when people say they're sorry for your loss. Jackman's initial post on Twitter has seen over 113K people click that little heart, which means something slightly different to Hugh Jackman right now.

One assumes that the drink was one of dad's favorites, making it the right drink to use to toast his memory. But he's not just toasting day here. Hugh Jackman is thanking everybody who has responded to him with condolences and other support. Losing a parent is never easy. You can tell in the video that Jackman is feeling some pretty strong emotions here. The look on his face and the sound of his voice tell a story. But that makes the whole thing all the more touching. They're words that need to be said, even when words are extra hard.

Chris Jackman reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday morning, Australia's Father's Day. He was 84-years-old at the time of his passing. Jackman's dad raised Hugh and his brothers after Hugh's mother returned to the U.K. when the Greatest Showman actor was just a child. As such, the two were clearly very close. There are numerous posts on Hugh Jackman's Instagram over the years showing the two together, usually including words from Jackman about how important his father has been to him.

Losing a parent is something that nearly everybody goes through, but that doesn't mean that going through it is easy, even when you know it's going to happen one day. The cause of death has not been revealed but in the initial announcement Hugh Jackman said his father passed peacefully. Sometimes that's all you can hope for. At CinemaBlend, our thoughts are with Hugh Jackman and his family during this difficult time. We'll be glad to raise a glass to his memory as well.