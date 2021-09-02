The Greatest Showman’s Hugh Jackman Responds To Viral Video Of Dementia Patient Enjoying The Musical

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Don’t let Hugh Jackman’s ongoing social media feud with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds fool you - the original Wolverine is nothing but nice. Case in point, the native Aussie made Twitter users everywhere cry happy tears recently when he reposted a clip of a viral TikTok depicting a dementia patient singing along to the actor’s 2017 movie musical The Greatest Showman.

Even though The Greatest Showman was released four years ago, the Hugh Jackman musical has continued to inspire viewers - and one fan in particular. TikTok user CharlieMoose (@charliemoosemedia) delighted his followers with a heartwarming video of his grandfather with dementia shedding a tear at an outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman. Gramps, as Charlie calls him, said that the movie was “one of the best” he’d ever seen - so when Hugh Jackman himself responded to the TikTok on Twitter, he must have been over the moon. You can check out Hugh Jackman’s sweet message below:

If that made you cry, you’re not alone, as the tweet’s comments are full of emotional fans. The adorable outing was made even more adorable when Charlie’s grandfather started singing along to “From Now On,” the film's finale song. In the longer version of the video that CharlieMoose posted on his TikTok page, he explained that his grandfather was diagnosed with second stage vascular dementia. That diagnosis, however, doesn’t keep the duo from being best friends, and the music of The Greatest Showman has helped keep their spirits up. Hugh Jackman’s response even caused the viral video to make the CBS Morning News, turning Charlie’s grandfather into a veritable social media sensation. CharlieMoose thanked everyone for the kind messages and for spreading awareness of vascular dementia.

Every actor wants to see their work connect with their audience and to know that their art has made a difference. Even a simple smile is proof that a movie or show managed to affect its viewers. If the heartfelt reaction and wistful singing of Charlie’s grandfather (and the reactions of other fans) is any indication, then Hugh Jackman has definitely achieved that goal.

Hugh Jackman can currently be seen in the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence, directed and written by Lisa Joy (who co-created, directed, and produced HBO's hit Westworld reboot). The film reunites Hugh Jackman with Rebecca Ferguson (who’s also set to appear in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune reboot), one of his co-stars from The Greatest Showman. Additional cast members include Westworld alums Thandiwe Newton and Angela Sarafyan, as well as Natalie Martinez (The I-Land) and Daniel Wu (Tomb Raider). You can stream Reminiscence now on HBO Max, or relive the musical magic of The Greatest Showman by heading to Disney+.