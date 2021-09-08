A Key Black Panther Contributor Will Return For Wakanda Forever

Given the anticipation for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there’s so much riding on the film being successful. Despite Chadwick Boseman’s passing, a lot of key players have returned to Wakanda for more action and hard-pressing issues. But there’s been one key contributor Black Panther fans have been waiting to hear word on their return, and now moviegoers have a viable update from the contributor themselves.

Thanks to Marvel, film soundtracks have been on a steady comeback in recent years. While Guardians of the Galaxy kicked things off, it was the Black Panther soundtrack that made OSTs fashionable again. Hit songs like Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” received most of the credit, but the film’s score played a significant part in that success. The beautiful score came courtesy of Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson. His anthemic African-inspired music essentially served as another character in the blockbuster. With his music being instrumental to the film, it’s only a given he would return to score Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ludwig Göransson confirmed his involvement in the Black Panther sequel to Variety. The film composer revealed how involved he will be with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with these words:

I'm starting conceptual ideas and having conversations with Ryan [Coogler].

The relationship between Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler aligned the Black Panther characters’ actions and emotions with the music. It all worked in perfect harmony to create an overarching film experience. So Göransson’s return to the fold is a big sign that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be ideally be just as musically impactful as the original film. Just like most of their collaborations, he and Coogler are probably working to take things to the next level as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s absence. Hopefully Göransson’s work will be worth the wait when the film drops.

Ludwig Göransson’s work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the fourth collaboration between him and Ryan Coogler. Along with scoring the first Black Panther film, Göransson worked with Coogler on the acclaimed film Fruitvale Station and the box office hit Creed. Every time they come together, there’s a synergy with the Black Panther director’s filmmaking and Göransson’s film scoring that evokes a magical experience. Along with his work with Coogler, the film composer worked on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Trolls World Tour in 2020.

While Ludwig Göransson puts together an amazing score, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in production. Fans have been kept in the loop as countless photos and videos have come from the set. More casting news has come out as cameras have been rolling on the sequel. Unfortunately, not all the news has been good as Letitia Wright suffered an injury on set, but things seem to be back on track now. Everything will come together once the Black Panther sequel arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022.