Elizabeth Olsen Has Finally Wrapped Doctor Strange 2, And She Looks Thrilled

Actress Elizabeth Olsen has had a fascinating tenure in the MCU so far as Wanda Maximoff. She served as a supporting character for a few movies, before leading the cast of WandaVision on Disney+ and finally transformed into Scarlet Witch. And after completing that series, Olsen immediately traveled to the U.K. to shoot Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now she’s finally wrapped on Doctor Strange 2, and looks thrilled.

Elizabeth Olsen has been filming pretty much non-stop throughout the last year, and in the midst of the pandemic. She jumped straight from WandaVision to Doctor Strange’s sequel, enduring a number of lockdowns across the pond. But Olsen just finished her role in Sam Raimi’s mysterious blockbuster, and a set photo shows just how happy she looks. Check it out below,

That smile really says it all. Considering how long Elizabeth Olsen has been filming as her signature Marvel character Wanda/Scarlet Witch, you can’t blame the actress for being psyched about wrapping. Hopefully she’ll be enjoying some much-needed rest at home after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Marvel hairstylist Karen Bartek. She’s worked on a number of beloved Marvel projects including WandaVision, Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man and The Wasp. In the photo we see the team masked and posing alongside Elizabeth Olsen after her role in Doctor Strange 2 finally wrapped. The mysterious project has been filming for a long time, with the entire cast and crew being under strict health guidelines in the U.K.

After WandaVision saw Elizabeth Olsen’s character finally become the Scarlet Witch, fans are especially invested in how she’ll factor into the story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Agatha Harkness mentioned how Wanda is now more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, and that she’s also destined to destroy the world. Add in the use of the multiverse, and the story could seemingly go anywhere.

Throughout filming Doctor Strange 2, Elizabeth Olsen has been open about how thrilled she was to be working with filmmaker Sam Raimi. But she’s also shared how difficult the lockdowns have been, as the set was shut down various times when hospitals were filled. This no doubt made the process longer, which is why wrapping is such an exciting accomplishment.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.