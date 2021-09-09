Aca-Believe It: Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick And The Pitch Perfect Cast Reunited For The 10 Year Anniversary Of Meeting On The Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In 2012, the a cappella music styling got a major spotlight in the comedy Pitch Perfect, which followed an all-girl a cappella group competing against another group to win their college’s Nationals competition. The main cast included Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, and anyone remotely familiar with these actresses’ careers knows this movie gave them a major boost. Nearly a decade later, Kendrick and Wilson reunited with three other ladies from the cast of the Pitch Perfect movies to commemorate the time most of them first met one another.

Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick got together with Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit and Shelley Regner, who were among the other important members of the Barden Bellas in the Pitch Perfect film series. Wilson shared a picture of their reunion on her Instagram page, aptly describing the moment as “Bellas be ballin’.” Take a look!

A photo posted by on

In case it’s been a while since you’ve seen Pitch Perfect and need a refresher on who played who, Anna Kendrick starred as Beca, the freshman who initially declined joining the Barden Bellas, but ended up auditioning after getting some encouragement from Brittany Snow’s Chloe, who co-led the group with Anna Camp’s Aubrey Posen. Rebel Wilson played one of the movie’s more comedic character, Tasmanian native “Fat Amy” Hobart, while Shelley Regner played beatboxer Ashely Jones. The odd woman out in this quintet is Chrissie Fit, who didn’t appear in the first Pitch Perfect movie, but was brought aboard as “Flo” Fuentes for Pitch Perfect 2.

The first Pitch Perfect movie’s other notable cast members included Skylar Astin, Adam Devine and Ben Platt, who played members of the Barden Bellas’ rival group, the all-male Treblemakers, while outside of these two a cappella teams, John Michael Higgins, Elizabeth Banks, John Benjamin Hickey and Freddie Stroma played supporting roles. Behind the scenes, Dawson’s Creek’s Jason Moore directed Pitch Perfect as his film debut, and 30 Rock’s Kay Cannon penned the script.

Along with Pitch Perfect itself being met with a lot of positive critical reception and making over $115 million worldwide off a reported $17 million budget, the movie’s soundtrack was a smash hit, with three of the songs (“Cups,” “Bella Finals” and “Riff Off” charting on the Billboard Top 100). With so much success, it’s no wonder that Universal Pictures greenlit a sequel, with Pitch Perfect 2 coming out in 2015, followed by Pitch Perfect 3 in 2017. While the sequels didn’t enjoy as much praise as the musical comedy that started it all, the second movie was the most financially successful of the trilogy, pulling in $287.5 million across the globe.

While the Pitch Perfect saga is now over (though a potential Pitch Perfect 4 has been discussed), you won’t have any trouble finding projects featuring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson. Kendrick’s credits from the last several years include movies like A Simple Favor, Noelle and Trolls World Tour, as well as starring in the HBO Max series Love Life, which she also executive produces. Wilson’s recent film appearances include Isn’t It Romantic, Jojo Rabbit and Cats.

If you’re now itching to watch the first Pitch Perfect movie, it’s streaming on HBO Max, so if you’re not already subscribed to the platform, rectify that with our special offer. You’re also welcome to look through our 2021 release schedule and 2022 release schedule to learn what movies are coming out in the near future.