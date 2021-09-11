Jamie Foxx Has A Great Way Of Responding To Questions About Upcoming Slate, Including Reprising Electro For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Having started off his acting career in the sketch comedy series In Living Color, Jamie Foxx rose to become one of Hollywood’s most dependable actors, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Foxx has a number of movies coming up, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he’ll reprise Max Dillon, a.k.a. Electro, who he fist played in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. When recently asked about his future entertainment endeavors, Foxx gave a great, albeit NSFW response.

Along with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx is playing Mike Tyson in a limited TV series about the boxer, as well as two Netflix movies: Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone. Men’s Health inquired about the actor’s upcoming slate as part of an extensive interview, and here’s what Foxx had to say:

Those motherfuckers are good.

Well, that’s straight and to the point, isn’t it? While Jamie Foxx wasn’t willing to deliver in-depth commentary about about his upcoming movies and the Mike Tyson series (which had previously been envisioned as a cinematic offering), but they clearly get his seal of approval, so now the general public just has to wait until these “motherfuckers” are indeed good, if not great.

Along with playing Kid Dynamite, Tyson sees Jamie Foxx executive producing with Martin Scorsese and Antoine Fuqua, with the latter also on board to direct. So this can certainly be classified as a prestige project. Meanwhile, over at Netflix, Day Shift features Foxx playing blur-collar dad who uses a pool cleaning job as a front for his true profession of hunting vampires, while They Cloned Tyrone is about a trio investigating a malevolent government conspiracy. Foxx’s costars on the former movie include Dave Franco and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, while on the latter, he’ll be joined by John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

As for Jamie Foxx’s reprisal of Electro, while the character’s inclusion in Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios yet, the movie’s first trailer did tease him with some lightning strikes. Furthermore, Foxx confirmed his Electro return on Instagram shortly after the news was reported and revealed that he wouldn’t be blue this time, although he quickly deleted the post. Along with No Way Home bringing in Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, it also looks like we’ll reunite with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

While Jamie Foxx’s most recent TV show, Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, was canceled after just one season, fans of the actor clearly won’t have any trouble finding him performing on the big and small screens. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for updates on all these projects and more. Those of you particularly looking forward to him playing Electro again will want to your local theater once Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives on December 17.