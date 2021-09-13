Jeff Bridges Offers Health Update After Fighting Cancer And COVID

Jeff Bridges’ cancer diagnosis shocked Hollywood as well as moviegoers. After his announcement, Bridges seemed to go silent as he went through treatment. But now, the Oscar winner has broken his silence on his health for the first time in months. The Tron: Legacy star finally gave his followers an update on his fight against cancer and COVID.

Since being diagnosed with cancer in 2020, Jeff Bridges has kept his fans in the loop of his progress. The last update fans received from the Oscar winner was back in December of last year. Bridges’ cancer diagnosis led to an outpouring of support from his current and former co-stars. This led to him thanking everyone for their support while remaining optimistic. But after months of silence on his progress, The Big Lebowski star gave the public a much overdue health update.

The Oscar winner took to his official website to let fans know about his current health. Of course, Jeff Bridges didn’t waste time cutting to the chase. Bridges stated in his touching blog post:

My cancer is in remission – the 9”x12” mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My COVID is in the rearview mirror. COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.

It was nice to know that Jeff Bridges is on the mend after months without an update. As he stated, Bridges seemed to be over the worst of his medical battle. Knowing the size of Bridge’s cancer emphasized that point clearly. But Bridges’ health update was about reaching out to fans as much as sharing a special moment.

But there was a sweet reason Jeff Bridges wanted to beat both cancer and COVID. The Oscar winner wanted to walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle for her summer wedding. Bridges even took the moment to shout out his daughter’s husband Justine Shane. To reach such a lofty goal, the actor revealed his recovery was a team effort.

Jeff Bridges has never been one to take all the glory for himself. So, he laid out how his cancer medical team helped him to reach that life milestone with his daughter. The Bad Times at the El Royale star took the time to give his physical therapist a special shout-out.

I’ve been working out with a great therapist, Zack Wermers. We’ve been concentrating on getting me off of the oxygen assistance, which until recently I’ve been needing to walk around. The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader. Thanks to Zack and my terrific medical teams, I was able to, not only walk Hay down the aisle, but do the father/daughter dance with her without oxygen.

Knowing he did all that to dance with his daughter made the health update even more special. Jeff Bridges proved just how much of a girl dad he is. Bridges was all about getting back to work in his website posting. He couldn’t help but be excited to continue filming the FX series The Old Man. Now, viewers can look forward to the actor’s return to the screen.