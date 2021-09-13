Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye Delivers A Superhero Holiday Adventure In First Disney+ Trailer

With the MCU having already delivered four game-changing TV series so far — and with the Emmy love already on display — fans are already hyped up about the post-What If...? future, since it marks the live-action return of Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton for Hawkeye's standalone series. Disney+ and Marvel somehow kept a lid on just about any and all (non-leaked) imagery, even though its highly anticipated premiere is happening in two months. Now, however, we finally have our first major look at Hawkeye, and I already can't wait to see more from this holiday adventure.

As fans can see in the trailer above, Hawkeye takes place during the holiday season, and while its big bad isn't Santa Claus, it would be fitting enough. But don't worry, because the series will showcase some interesting antagonists.

Hawkeye is heavily based on Matt Fraction’s comic book run of the same name and, based on the footage, it would seem that the villains will indeed be the infamous Tracksuit Mafia. The name may sound corny, but they're a dangerous Russian crime syndicate that came into conflict with both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. Though their hands will likely be full with the shady group of gangsters, the two archers will likely have another obstacle to contend with, only this one will be familiar to MCU fans.

At this point, it looks likely that the Marvel show could mark the return of Black Widow’s Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh), the “sister” of the late Natasha Romanoff. The closing moments of the film depicted a meeting between Belova and the shady Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who told the young woman that Clint Barton is responsible for Natasha’s demise. Needless to say, Yelena and Clint could come to blows by series’ end. If anything, it would be interesting to see how Jeremy Renner's veteran archer matches up with Pugh's former assassin.

Weirdly enough, Hawkeye won't be TV audiences only chance to see Jeremy Renner in action later this fall. Beyond the MCU series, Renner is also starring in Paramount+'s new drama Mayor of Kingstown, which was co-created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and star Hugh Dillon. Co-starring Kyle Chandler, that show will have a simulcast premiere on Paramount Network and the streaming service on Tuesday, November 14, less than two weeks before Clint Barton's return.

Hawkeye will make its highly anticipated debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24, so it's as good a time as any to start crafting a bow-and-arrow-shaped paper chain to mark the days. Only don't ask me how to make a bow-and-arrow-shaped paper chain, since that sounds complicated. But what isn't so complicated is the 2021 Fall TV schedule, which is filled with other shows to keep everyone entertained until Jeremy Renner is on our TVs.