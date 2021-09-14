Crew Member Injured On Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg’s New Movie After Fall

Several days ago, Jumanji: The Next Level star Kevin Hart revealed that he and Patriots Day’s Mark Wahlberg are teaming for a Netflix movie called Me Time. Furthermore, rather Hart revealing this months ahead of beginning production, cameras have already begun rolling on the upcoming flick. Unfortunately, someone has suffered a big injury during Me Time’s shoot after falling.

As shared by Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey shared to Deadline, a 911 call came in at 7:04 a.m. about someone taking a “long fall” around Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood. Humphrey said that authorities were called to Sunset and Gower, though he didn’t specify whether the accident took place within the studio complex or somewhere outside of it. In any case, this unidentified injured individual was taken to a regional trauma center on an ambulance.

So that’s all we have on official revelations, but Deadline also heard details about what went down from unnamed sources. Supposedly this accident happened at Sunset Gower Studios’ Studio 12, which is where Me Time is shooting, and the person who fell is “believed” to be a studio technician in his 30s. This technician apparently fell approximately 30 feet from the grid above the stage. At this time, there’s no word about his condition, but fingers crossed he’ll be ok.

Me Time continues both Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s respective runs with Netflix, with the former having starred in Fatherhood earlier this year and the latter headlining last year’s Spenser Confidential. Wahlberg also recently left his mark on the streaming realm with the Paramount+ movie Infinite, and he’ll star in next year’s Uncharted as Sully, the mentor to Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake. Meanwhile, Hart has been keeping busy of late filming movies like The Man from Toronto and Borderlands, and he’ll also voice Ace the Bat-Hound in the animated DC League of Super-Pets.

For those of you who missed the initial announcement about Me Time, the Netflix movie follows a stay-at-home dad, played by Kevin Hart, who finally gets some time to himself when his wife and children go away for a weekend. He subsequently reconnects with an old friend, Mark Wahlberg’s character, and the two of them embark on a wild weekend that could potentially destroy Sonny’s life. There’s no word yet on who will be joining Hart and Wahlberg on the cast.

Me Time's principal photography is expected to run through October, and while its release date hasn't been announced yet, it's reasonable to infer it will come out sometime next year.