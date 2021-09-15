Megan Fox Explains Why She’s Not Interested In Dressing Conservatively After See-Through VMA Dress

Megan Fox had a show-stopping weekend between being Machine Gun Kelly’s date to the VMAs and getting all dressed up with a ton of big names for the Met Gala. Both events had Fox showing off her fashion sensibilities, and the common theme is how fearless the actress is when showcasing her body through her viral fashion looks. According to Fox, going for more revealing outfits absolutely has a reason behind it.

On Sunday, Megan Fox wore a see-through dress at the Video Music Awards that has a nude-colored top piece and is sparkly, but completely sheer from the chest down. The following day, the Jennifer’s Body star wore a comparatively toned-down red gown that exposed her cleavage, top of stomach and hips. To sum up the jaw-dropping looks, she took to Instagram to share a brief commentary on her recent fashion statements.

As Megan Fox wrote on social media, she aims to ignore and defy all of society’s “puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be.” The actress likes to push the boundaries of fashion, and with these looks, she’s reminding people that while being revealing may shock others by nature, that doesn’t mean it’s inherently offensive. There’s been a stigma around women revealing their bodies that goes back thousands of years, and Fox reminds us that it's this belief that incites that reaction.

Megan Fox has been criticized more frequently for her fashion choices since becoming a mother, often invalidating her expression. But as the social media post shares, she has no plans to start dressing conservatively anytime soon because she has her own perspective on how she likes to dress.

Megan Fox dazzled at the VMAs next to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a bright red suit before accepting the award for Best Alternative Video for his song “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Machine Gun Kelly previously won the same award last year for the video “Bloody Valentine,” which starred Fox early in the couple’s relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly apparently inspired her see-through dress, joking on the red carpet to ET that he said “You’re gonna be naked tonight,” and she responded with “Whatever you say, daddy.” Check out the couple together at the award show:

The “naked dress” has been done before by a few brave women in the past. Back in 1998, Rose Gowan donned an even more revealing, black sheer dress to the VMAs. And in 2014, Rihanna rocked a Swarovski crystal dress at the Council of Fashion Designers of America award show. On all occasions, including Megan Fox’s big moment, it’s been a surefire way to steal up the fashion conversation of the night. Aside from her big fashion weekend, Fox has a ton of movie projects on the way, including recently joining the cast of The Expendables 4.