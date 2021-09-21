How Nicole Kidman Feels About The Public’s Fascination With Her Marriage To Tom Cruise

The rise, fall and sometime resurrection of celebrity couples will always be a fascination of the viewing public. More recently, we’ve seen this obsession play out through some high profile examples, like Ben Affleck’s split with Ana de Armas supposedly leading him right back to Jennifer Lopez. However, throughout the ‘90s, one of the hottest couples you could keep tabs on was Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. Through her own admission, it sounds like Ms. Kidman wasn’t totally adverse to the public fascination, as she’s admittedly a pretty open person.

Just as Nicole Kidman has been welcoming the world back to the movies, her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar saw the Nine Perfect Strangers star discussing her past marriage in a limited context. While she didn't talk about any specific conditions of her marriage or divorce to Tom Cruise, Kidman did react to the media frenzy that accompanied that era of her life. “Open” is the word that best describe it, as Kidman reiterated herself:

I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way.

That open nature of Nicole Kidman’s does come with certain self-imposed limitations. As she’s stated previously, Ms. Kidman doesn’t really talk about the Tom Cruise years, out of respect for her current husband Keith Urban. Clarifying that, this doesn’t mean a total freeze out in her remarks above, as Nicole Kidman doesn’t keep all of her memories under lock and key. “Open” is a simple four-letter word, and when used carefully, it has great potential for those who wield it.

For Nicole Kidman, that verbal key not only describes her approach with the public, it also put her on the path to her future. After all, it was the word that sealed her relationship with Keith Urban, according to this very report. Upon their first meeting, it was the response to a very important question that Urban had asked: "How’s your heart?" Four letters later, the pair became the beautiful couple you see today, and they’re definitely one of those pairs that the public loves to see smiling together.

An open nature is not only what’s led Nicole Kidman to a life of love and stories, but it’s also what’s kept her resume as varied as it is. Film fans can catch her most recent movie, The Prom, on Netflix, while waiting for her next project, director Robert Eggers’ The Northman, which is set to debut at some point in 2022. Though TV fans can catch Ms. Kidman in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, which is currently streaming.